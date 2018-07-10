Teen Hit by Vehicle in Serious Condition

An athlete from School of the Osage is in serious condition after a vehicle/pedestrian accident Tuesday morning. The 14-year old from Ulman runs cross country for the Indians. It’s believed he ran into the path of a Ford Explorer while running on Four Seasons Drive just before 8am. The Camden County Sheriff’s office says the boy’s parents were on scene when deputies arrived in response to the 9-1-1 call. The teen was flown to University of Missouri Medical Center.