Teen Injured Following PWC Collision

By

Two teens collide on their PWC’s at the Lake of the Ozarks, sending one to the hospital.

According to the Highway Patrol’s water division, a 10-year-old and an 18-year-old were both riding near the 24-mile mark of the Osage Arm, when the 10-year-old hit a large wake and went airborne.

Officials say while airborne, the 10-year-old’s PWC enter the same line as the 18-year-old’s PWC and they collided.

That 18-year-old, Brady Bromm of Tekamah Nebraska was taken to Lake Regional Hospital with moderate injuries.

