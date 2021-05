A Lebanon teen has serious injuries after a crash in Laclede County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the 17-year-old was driving his car on Highway E near Lebanon when he crossed into the path of a Freightliner.

Investigators are not saying why the teen lost control of the car, but Troopers report he was wearing a seatbelt.

He was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The car the teen was driving was totaled.