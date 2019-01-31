Temporary Closure on Route 5 Planned for Sunday Morning

Motorists who normally use Route 5, south of U.S. Route 54 in Camdenton may want to plan an alternate route Sunday morning. The department of transportation says the road will be closed in both directions starting around 10-AM and lasting for about 15 minutes. The closure will allow for Charter Communications to remove and replace cable lines in that area. Motorists are being advised to seek an alternate route during the closure or be prepared for a brief delay.