Ten Beaches Closed from Flooding

Public beaches in state parks are taking a beating with more than half closed due to continued flooding. The Department of Natural Resources says beaches that are closed include: the Harry S. Truman campground and day use beaches, Wappapello, Long Branch, Mark Twain, Stockton, the Pomme de Terre Heritage and Pittsburg beaches, Wakonda and Watkins Woolen Mill. The state park system is further hampered by beach maintenance delaying the opening of Finger Lakes and swim advisories issued for Cuivre River and Thousand Hills State parks. Here at the Lake of the Ozarks, both, the Grand Glaize Beach in Osage Beach and the state park beach off Highway-134 in Kaiser are good to go and open, at least, for now. The only other state park beaches that are open, at this time, are in Park Hills and Jackson.

