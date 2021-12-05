We are now under a week away from the annual Lake Ozark Christmas Parade. And when the 37th annual event rolls around next Saturday, December 11th, it will celebrate 90 years of Bagnell Dam and, even more impressively, will include a 100-year-young Grand Marshal as the main headliner. Mr Tennyson DeGraffenreid, a story-teller and walking Lake Area encyclopedia, will fill that role of the Grand Marshal. The parade, which will stretch from Route-242 down to the dam, is set to begin promptly at 1:00 led by the Marine Corps League Honor Guard with the line-up starting…first-come-first-serve…at 11:30. Several different prizes will be awarded for the floats and entries including for the best depiction of the theme, this year, being the “90th Bagnell Dam Christmas.” And, when the parade is over, the Lake Area will be treated with a chance to meet up with Santa Claus, himself, on Luby’s stage who will bring a little bit of Christmas magic for all of the kids. More information and entry forms for the parade are available at www.lakechristmasparade.com. (Tennyson DeGraffenreid pic courtesy of Loretta Srch)

