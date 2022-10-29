Tesla Issues Manual Recall For Model 3 Seatbelt Issue

Pretty rare that Tesla has a recall where they actually need to physically get the cars in for a fix.

But, this is happening.

Over 24,000 Model 3 Teslas have something wrong with their seat belts, so there isn’t a software update that can fix it.

So, Tesla owners, you may have to do without your fancy car for a hot minute to get it repaired.

Here’s the details…

