Tesla Issues Manual Recall For Model 3 Seatbelt Issue

Pretty rare that Tesla has a recall where they actually need to physically get the cars in for a fix.
But, this is happening.
Over 24,000 Model 3 Teslas have something wrong with their seat belts, so there isn’t a software update that can fix it.
So, Tesla owners, you may have to do without your fancy car for a hot minute to get it repaired.
Here’s the details…
Your Tesla vehicle is protected by a 4-year warranty. If your Tesla is included in a recall, service to address the issue will be provided for free regardless of age or mileage. Check if your car is affected by a recall.
Model 3 Trunk Lid Harness Retrofit
8GB eMMC Recall
Model X steering assist motor bolt recall
Model S steering assist motor bolt recall
Tesla safety update
Model S safety update
Accessory adaptor 14-30, 10-30 and 6-50 recall
Seat belt inspection recall