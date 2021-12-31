News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News State News

Tesla Recall Affects Model S And Model 3

ByReporter John Rogger

Dec 31, 2021 , , , , ,

If you’re a Tesla Driver, listen up.

The Company is recalling thousands of vehicles due to defects in rearview cameras and truck latches.

Included in the recall are the Tesla Model 3 from 2017 to 2020, because the truck lid may cause wear to video cable causing it to quit working.

Also included is the Model S due to a misalignment of the front truck latch, which can cause it to fail while the vehicle is in motion.

At this time the company says they’re not aware of an injuries or accidents involved in these issues and they recommend you contact your dealer for more information.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Business Local News Politics State News

Lake Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer Says Biden Admin Responsible For Sagging Economy

Dec 31, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Health Local News

Lake Regional Says You Should Focus On Your Personal Well-being For 2022

Dec 31, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Politics

Ryan Bridges Announces Run For Camden County Associate Circuit Judge

Dec 31, 2021 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Local News Politics State News

Lake Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer Says Biden Admin Responsible For Sagging Economy

Dec 31, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Health Local News

Lake Regional Says You Should Focus On Your Personal Well-being For 2022

Dec 31, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Politics

Ryan Bridges Announces Run For Camden County Associate Circuit Judge

Dec 31, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Top Stories

Camden County EMA Moving Fast To Replace Old EAS System

Dec 31, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com