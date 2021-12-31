If you’re a Tesla Driver, listen up.

The Company is recalling thousands of vehicles due to defects in rearview cameras and truck latches.

Included in the recall are the Tesla Model 3 from 2017 to 2020, because the truck lid may cause wear to video cable causing it to quit working.

Also included is the Model S due to a misalignment of the front truck latch, which can cause it to fail while the vehicle is in motion.

At this time the company says they’re not aware of an injuries or accidents involved in these issues and they recommend you contact your dealer for more information.