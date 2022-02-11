News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Tesla Recalls 27,000 Vehicles Over Windshield Fogging Issue

ByReporter Matt Markivee

Feb 10, 2022 ,

If you drive a Tesla, you’ll want to pay attention to this next recall…it may affect your ability to drive.

27,000 Teslas are being recalled because of an issue that could cause the windshields to fog up.
Nobody has been hurt, but Tesla has been receiving complaints from customers and found a software error that could cause the heat pump to work improperly.
The issue involves certain 20-22 versions of all Tesla models. No crashes or injuries have been reported.

Tesla says they’re working on a fix and will notify vehicle owners soon.

