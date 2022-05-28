A fugitive from the State of Texas lands in the Camden County Jail late Friday night. That’s according to the highway patrol which says 40-year-old Bradley Roberts had been wanted on a felony warrant out of Denton County, Texas, for failing to appear on a dangerous drugs charge. Roberts also, now, faces local charges in the lake area for DWI-drugs with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle and for not securing a child under the age of 8 in the vehicle. Roberts was booked into the Camden County Jail where he was being held without bond.

