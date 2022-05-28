News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News

Texas Fugitive Arrested in Lake Area

ByKRMS Newsroom

May 28, 2022

A fugitive from the State of Texas lands in the Camden County Jail late Friday night. That’s according to the highway patrol which says 40-year-old Bradley Roberts had been wanted on a felony warrant out of Denton County, Texas, for failing to appear on a dangerous drugs charge. Roberts also, now, faces local charges in the lake area for DWI-drugs with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle and for not securing a child under the age of 8 in the vehicle. Roberts was booked into the Camden County Jail where he was being held without bond.

By KRMS Newsroom

Related Post

Local News Top Stories

First BWI of Holiday Weekend Only Takes a Few Hours

May 28, 2022 KRMS Newsroom
Local News Top Stories

Formula Woes Also Affecting Lake Area

May 27, 2022 KRMS Newsroom
Local News

Potential Driving Hazard on Westbound-54 in Lake Ozark

May 26, 2022 KRMS Newsroom

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News

Texas Fugitive Arrested in Lake Area

May 28, 2022 KRMS Newsroom
Local News Top Stories

First BWI of Holiday Weekend Only Takes a Few Hours

May 28, 2022 KRMS Newsroom
Local News Top Stories

Formula Woes Also Affecting Lake Area

May 27, 2022 KRMS Newsroom
Local News

Potential Driving Hazard on Westbound-54 in Lake Ozark

May 26, 2022 KRMS Newsroom
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com