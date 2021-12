A Flower Mound, Texas, man finds out the hard way it’s not a very good idea to be driving more than 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit if you’ve had, one or more too many before getting behind the wheel.

The highway patrol says 62- year-old Jeffery Shirley was taken into custody late Thursday morning for driving 87 in a 65 mile per hour zone and for, allegedly, being drunk at the time.

Shirley was taken to the Camden County Jail and put on a 12 hour hold.