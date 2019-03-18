That Time of the Year Again!

It could’ve been a lot worse after a one-vehicle accident involving a boat being pulled on a trailer in Osage Beach. Police say it happened shortly after 3:15 Monday afternoon in the parking lot of Casey’s, along the parkway. 69-year-old R.Greg of, Pittsburg, Missouri, claimed he was backing his 26-foot boat and trailer when the accelerator stuck sending the boat crashing into a wooden fence and traveling off the edge of the parking lot dropping about 5 feet. No one was injured in the accident and a damage estimate to the boat was not available.