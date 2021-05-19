The Beach Boys Announced As Yet Another Group Coming To Ozarks Amphitheater In 2021

The Ozarks Amphitheater is announcing another date for summer 2021.

“This band just absolutely screams fun, and I mean it is just….Summer!” says Mary Kay Von Brendel with Ozarks Amphitheater.

She tells KRMS News The Beach Boys will perform at the outdoor venue in Camdenton Friday night, July 30th with an opening act to be named later.

Tickets go on sale Thursday morning for the Ozarks Amphitheater fan club, all others can buy tickets Friday.

And there could be more news still ahead from Ozarks Amphitheater “I think we’re still working on possibly three or maybe four others down the road.”

The Ozarks Amphitheater had one show last year in July as all other dates were postponed or cancelled due to the pandemic.