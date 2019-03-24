The “Big BAM” is Coming!

Don’t look now but the “Big Bam” is rapidly approaching…that is, the fifth-annual “Bicycle Across Missouri” event. Over 500 riders from more than 30 states are expected to participate in the five day, 300 mile loop which will start and come to a finish in Columbia. Big BAM riders will head northeast from Columbia to the town of Perry, on the southeast side of Mark Twain Lake, before spending the night, then taking off the following morning peddling their ways to Macon, Moberly and Arrow Rock before the final leg back to Columbia. The event was created as a way for bicycle enthusiasts to break away and enjoy some of the spectacular scenery along the route. The Big BAM begins on June 9th and comes to an end on June 14th. More information is available by going to BigBamRide.com.