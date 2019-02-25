The Harlem Wizards Mop Up on Osage Squad But the Big Winners Are the Kids

When the final buzzer sounded on a friendly game of hoops between the Harlem Wizards and a select squad representing School of the Osage, the big winners ended up being the kids from Osage. Playing big roles in the event, which served as a fundraiser for the school district, were the Upper Elementary PTA and the Lake Regional Health System. Lake Regional CEO Dane Henry was on hand with, perhaps, the biggest turnover of the day…a $2-thousand check from Lake Regional which ended up the hands of Upper Elementary Principal Chris Wolf. The donation is earmarked to go toward playground upgrades. And for those keeping track…yes…the Wizards pretty much mopped up on the squad from School of the Osage.