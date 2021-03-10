The Ozark Amphitheater Announces Another Date – Looks Forward To Busy 2021

Ozarks Amphitheater is looking ahead to a busy year in 2021.

“So after announcing Aaron Lewis last week, John Pardi this week, we’re also preparing for next week which will be largest announcement for ANY show we’ve ever had” says Tom Abbett with Ozarks Amphitheater. He tells KRMS News that announcement could come on Tuesday.

Abbett says there is a big difference between this year and last year “We’re doubling down, some of the shows we had planned last year they’re moving over into this year…maybe a few weekends we might have two shows, maybe even three shows.”

He says REO Speedwagon and 3 Dog Night are among other shows happening in 2021 that were postponed in 2020 during the peak of COVID-19 restrictions and concerns.