The Walhburgers Are Coming – Grand Opening Set For February

ByReporter John Rogger

Jan 26, 2022 , , , , ,

HyVee is announcing the grand opening for the famous Wahlburgers at their Osage Beach store.

Officials say they’ve nearly finished transitioning the old Hy-Vee Market Grille Express into the Wahlburgers joint, which will be open from 11AM to 9PM daily starting on February 1st.

Officials with the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce also plan to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4:30PM that day.

Walhburgers is a joint venture of the Walhberg family, including Chief Paul and his brothers Mark and Donnie.

The facility will hold a full-service bar and will continue to feature HyVee breakfast favorites from 6 to 11AM as well.

