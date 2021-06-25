There Are Now Five People Serving On The Sunrise Beach Fire District Board

It’s officially a five-person Board of Directors for the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District.

“The vacancy was full with John Suellentrop….John was appointed to the position and he will remain in that position until the April 2022 municipal elections” says Fire Chief Joseph LaPlant with the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District.

He tells KRMS News John Suellentrop is returning to the fire protection district “John’s been involved with the fire district since it was a volunteer fire department back in the early 80s and actually served as Fire Chief until his retirement in early 2012.”

At Monday’s meeting the Board also approved moving the district’s fire boat to Hi-Way Cove Marina.

Chief LaPlant was interviewed by Christian Blood on the KRMS Morning Magazine.