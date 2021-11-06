News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

There Were Two Fatal Crashes In Morgan County On Friday

By

Two people are dead in separate crashes in Morgan County on Friday.

According to the Highway Patrol, a propane truck driven by 57-year-old Ronald Weicken of Versailles was traveling north on Route W at old Route W when he traveled off the right side of the road, struck a sign, then a concrete bridge support and overturned.

Weicken was pronounced dead at the scene and the roadway was closed for several hours out of caution with the propane.

A second accident took the life of 31-year-old Austin Rasa of Otterville, just after midnight.

Officials say Rasa was traveling west on old route 50 when he went off the road, going airborne and causing it to roll numerous times, ejecting Rasa.

He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

