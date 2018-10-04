Thirteen Convicts Sentenced to D.O.C. from Morgan County

Another thirteen convicts from Morgan County have been sentenced to the Department of Corrections. Prosecuting Attorney Dustin Dunklee says eight of those involved drug-related charges including possession and distribution of controlled substances. David Arabie received a three year sentence for being a sex offender within 500 feet of a park. Christopher Schutter was given two seven-year sentences for stealing a motor vehicle, four years for resisting arrest, and seven years for possession of controlled substances. Brittany Fischer was sentenced to four years for assault on a law enforcement officer.