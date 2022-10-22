Thomas Town Hall About “Lake Watch Program” Well Received

It started out as a meeting to consider the formation of a lake watch program put together by Lake Area State Representative.

However, the tone of the meeting took a quick turn with a majority of the 50-or-so attending more concerned about other issues facing lakefront property owners…“People are mainly concerned about dock damage, seawall damage….mainly by large boats causing large wakes and then the enforcement of the violations of those no wake conditions.”

After those questions were answered with information on how to contact the water patrol about the issues, the concept of forming a lake watch program was well received.

The next step in that process, according to Representative Thomas, is to get the Water Safety Council and the Lake of the Ozarks Watershed Alliance in on the action.