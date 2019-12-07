News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Those Impacted by the Tornado Can Gain Access to Free Mental Health Aid

We’ve told you about an organization helping people affected mentally by the tornado that struck in Eldon earlier this year. Some people, however, may feel they can’t afford to get the help they need after having paid to rebuild or repair their homes.

Gena Terlizzi is the Executive Director of NAMI-Missouri. She says their job is to help connect you with the people who can help you. So how do you know if your child needs help? Terlizzi says that question is answered differently for every parent.

For more information visit www.namimissouri.org.

