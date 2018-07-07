News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Three Accidents on the Water So Far

By Leave a Comment

There have been a few accidents on the water already this weekend.  Three mishaps were reported on Friday with two resulting in injuries. 

Nobody was hurt when a boat suffered a mechanical failure and collided with a second vessel Friday afternoon in Francis Hollow Cove.  One boat suffered moderate damages while damages to the second boat were minor.

 

An Osage Beach man was hurt while trying to help another person.  62-year old Randy Leary spotted another man face-down in the water when he dove out of his bass boat to help him.  The boat was in neutral but was still moving and the propeller hit Leary, resulting in minor injuries.

 

An Arnold, Missouri man was seriously hurt when his pwc hit a boat wake and got airborne.  51-year old Martin Beers hit the steering column and a buoy. 

