Three Arrested for Boating, Driving While Intoxicated

The Highway Patrol and Water Patrol made three arrests in Camden County involving driving and boating while intoxicated. 55-year old Libbie Torres and 66-year old Maurice Torres, both of Leawood, Kansas, were taken to the Camden County Jail just after 9pm Thursday night for boating while intoxicated and negligent operation of a vessel. 29-year old Timothy Maultsby of Tucson, Arizona was arrested just after 1:30 Friday morning for DWI, failure to stop at a red light, and speeding.