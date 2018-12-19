News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Three Arrested for Drugs, Firearms, Stolen Property

By Leave a Comment

Three people are in custody after an extensive investigation into burglaries in Miller County. Sheriff Louie Gregoire says his office has been working with numerous other agencies over several months investigating a string of burglaries in the southern part of the county. While executing a search warrant at one suspect’s residence, they found drugs and firearms. David Florez of Iberia was charged with manufacturing a controlled substance and four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. Additional searches led to the discovery of more drugs, over 100 firearms, and multiple stolen vehicles. Also arrested were:

 – Dana Henderson (delivery of a controlled substance, conspiracy possession of a controlled substance)
 – Bruce Maylee (conspiracy delivery & possession of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of receiving stolen property)

Additional charges could be filed as well. Other agencies involved included the Highway Patrol, ATF, Mid-Missouri Multi-Jurisdictional Taskforce, Mustang Drug Taskforce, and National Guard Counterdrug Unit.

Filed Under: Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!