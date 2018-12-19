Three Arrested for Drugs, Firearms, Stolen Property

Three people are in custody after an extensive investigation into burglaries in Miller County. Sheriff Louie Gregoire says his office has been working with numerous other agencies over several months investigating a string of burglaries in the southern part of the county. While executing a search warrant at one suspect’s residence, they found drugs and firearms. David Florez of Iberia was charged with manufacturing a controlled substance and four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. Additional searches led to the discovery of more drugs, over 100 firearms, and multiple stolen vehicles. Also arrested were:

 – Dana Henderson (delivery of a controlled substance, conspiracy possession of a controlled substance)

 – Bruce Maylee (conspiracy delivery & possession of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of receiving stolen property)

Additional charges could be filed as well. Other agencies involved included the Highway Patrol, ATF, Mid-Missouri Multi-Jurisdictional Taskforce, Mustang Drug Taskforce, and National Guard Counterdrug Unit.