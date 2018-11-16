Three Arrested in Camden County Drug Raid

Three people are facing drug-related counts after the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and the Camden County Sheriff’s office served a warrant at a residence on Car Lane. Officers forced their way into the residence and an outbuilding on the property Wednesday night. While searching the suspects and property, they allegedly found meth pipes, pills and bottles, methamphetamine, and mushrooms. Three people were arrested in the raid. Jade Thompson is charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana and one count of possession of marijuana. Steven Clark faces three counts of possession other than marijuana, and Lucas Newman is charged with one count of possession other than marijuana.