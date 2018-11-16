News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Three Arrested in Camden County Drug Raid

By Leave a Comment

Three people are facing drug-related counts after the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and the Camden County Sheriff’s office served a warrant at a residence on Car Lane.  Officers forced their way into the residence and an outbuilding on the property Wednesday night.  While searching the suspects and property, they allegedly found meth pipes, pills and bottles, methamphetamine, and mushrooms.  Three people were arrested in the raid.  Jade Thompson is charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana and one count of possession of marijuana.  Steven Clark faces three counts of possession other than marijuana, and Lucas Newman is charged with one count of possession other than marijuana.

Filed Under: Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!