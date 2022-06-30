News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Three Arrests Made Recently By Highway Patrol In The Lake Area

ByReporter John Rogger

Jun 30, 2022 , ,

The Highway Patrol making a couple of arrests in the Lake Area.

Officials report that 29-year-old Timothy Labrie of Springfield was picked up on possession of less than 10 grams of Marijuana and driving without insurance.

He’s since been released.

Also 48-year-old Jason Skillings of Gravois Mills was picked up for a felony 3rd degree assault.

He was placed on a 24-hour hold.

Finally, 70-year-old David Young of Warsaw was picked up on a felony Benton County Warrant.

He’s being held pending a bond hearing.

