The Highway Patrol making a couple of arrests in the Lake Area.
Officials report that 29-year-old Timothy Labrie of Springfield was picked up on possession of less than 10 grams of Marijuana and driving without insurance.
He’s since been released.
Also 48-year-old Jason Skillings of Gravois Mills was picked up for a felony 3rd degree assault.
He was placed on a 24-hour hold.
Finally, 70-year-old David Young of Warsaw was picked up on a felony Benton County Warrant.
He’s being held pending a bond hearing.