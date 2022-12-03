Three Career Criminals Arrested In Dallas County

Some Dallas County Career Criminals are behind bars yet again.

On 11-29 -2022 Dallas County Sheriff Rice and Polk County Sheriff Morrison were contacted by a citizen who was following a vehicle with three occupants. The citizen stated the occupants of the vehicle the home of her friend’s sister lurking around the barn lot.

The citizens began following the vehicle while updating Sheriff Morrison and Sheriff Rice of their location.

The passengers in the vehicle threw out several items including an air compressor, Sawzall and other items. See our post about trying to locate the owners of these items.

Sheriff Rice caught up to the vehicle on Rice School Road, just south of Louisburg, Mo., and attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and turned west bound on Hollowberry Road where they eventually drove into a field, through fence, into cedar trees, and came to a stop next to a driveway at a residence on Hollowberry Road.

The driver, Brandon Swigert, and back seat passenger, Lewis Stockman, fled from the vehicle on foot. Sheriff Rice deployed his K-9, Zeus, and began to give chase. Sheriff Rice noticed the female, Hedi Burnett in the front passenger seat. Burnett was yelling she couldn’t get out and the car was on fire.

Sheriff Rice recalled Zeus and pulled Burnett out of the vehicle before the car was fully engulfed in flames. Other deputies, highway patrol and Buffalo Police arrived on scene and eventually both Swigert and Stockman were taken into custody.

Brandon Swigert had an outstanding parole violation warrant for his arrest.

Swigert had been involved in a pursuit just over a year prior and was sent back to prison. Since 2015 Swigert has been sentenced to prison fifteen times on stealing and resisting charges, and has been granted early release on every charge and placed on probation or parole. Swigert has now added a new charge of resisting arrest with a no bond warrant issued by Judge Henderson.

Lewis Stockman is no stranger to the prison system and the early release program of Missouri Probation and Parole. Stockman has been to prison 12 times for burglary, tampering, and resisting arrest. Stockman is currently out of prison on probation. Stockman has a new misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest with a $25,000 bond warrant issued by Judge Henderson.

Probation and parole stated they will not violate Stockman’s probation for this charge since it’s just a misdemeanor for resisting.

Heidi Burnett is also a well-known recipient of catch and release of the Missouri Probation and Parole board.

Burnett had a capias warrant issued for her arrest out of Polk County during this incident.