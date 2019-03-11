Three Charged in Death of Missing Columbia Man

Three people are facing charges and a fourth may be involved in the murder of a missing Columbia man found dead in Brumley. Christopher English of Eldon is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and abandonment of a corpse. Also charged are William Lucas of Kaiser and Daniel Cole of Montreal. They both face charges of accessory to first-degree murder, accessory to armed criminal action, and conspiracy to abandonment of a corpse. A fourth person believed to be present at the time has not yet been officially charged. English allegedly shot Aaron Brantley and ordered the others to help clean up the scene and dispose of the body and vehicle. According to a statement provided to investigators, there was methamphetamine located in the shop on Blue Ridge where the murder allegedly took place. It’s not clear what role, if any, that played in the killing.