Three Hurt in Laclede County Crash

Two men from Lebanon and one from Weaubleau are injured in a wreck in Laclede County. According to the Highway Patrol, the two vehicles collided head-on when one of them attempted to make a left-hand turn and veered into the path of vehicle number two. 49-year old Thomas Owen of Weaubleau suffered serious injuries and was taken to Lake Regional. 34-year old Andrew Nichols and 28-year old Adam Nichols, both of Lebanon, suffered moderate injuries and were taken to Mercy Hospital.