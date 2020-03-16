Three Injured in Accident Involving Highway Patrol Vehicle

A three-vehicle wreck involving a highway patrol vehicle on north -5, just south of Harvest Road in Camden County, resulted in injuries to three people. The patrol says it happened on Sunday afternoon when 71-year-old Gary Rooks, of Kansas City, moved over to pass the patrol car. Rooks then collided, head-on, with a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old from Springfield. Rooks escaped with minor injuries while the 18-year-old suffered serious injuries and was flown to University Hospital. A passenger, also from Springfield, suffered moderate injuries and was taken, along with the other driver, to Lake Regional. No emergency equipment was activated on the highway patrol vehicle at the time.