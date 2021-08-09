Three Injured In Benton County Multi-Vehicle Crash

A three-vehicle accident on highway-65 in Benton County sends three people to the ER with serious injuries.

The highway patrol says it happened late Sunday morning when 49-year-old David Perryman, of Edwards, crossed over the center line striking a northbound vehicle head-on driven by 51-year-old Dennis Helt, of Plattsburg.

Perryman’s vehicle then returned to the roadway where it was struck by another vehicle driven by 31-year-old Kristin Ellis, of Sedalia.

All three drivers were seriously hurt…Perryman and Helt were flown to University Hospital in Columbia while Ellis was transported to Bothwell Hospital in Sedalia.