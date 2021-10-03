Three Injured In Golf Cart Crash – DWI Charges Filed

Three people are injured, two seriously, when the golf cart they were riding went out of control before leaving the roadway, becoming airborne and landing on its wheels partially submerged in the water.

The highway patrol says it happened around 2:00 Saturday morning along Sanabel Lane, near Steep Lane, in Miller County.

The operator of the golf cart, 34-year-old George Campbell of Sunrise Beach, and one passenger, 31-year-old Nicholas Skiver of Osage Beach, were seriously injured.

A second passenger, 33-year-old Joel Atkison of Linn Creek, suffered minor injuries.

Campbell was also charged with felony driving while intoxicated causing serious physical injuries.

All three were taken to Lake Regional Hospital.