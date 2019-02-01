News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Three Lake Area Bridge Projects Included in Governor’s Financing Plan

Three lake area bridges would see improvements or total replacement if the Governor’s plan to free up infrastructure money is approved. According to the Department of Transportation, the plan would finance work on 250 bridges statewide that slated for repair or improvement according to the Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan. The Route D bridge over Minnow Brook Creek in Camden County would be replaced, while the Route C bridge over Deane Creek in Miller County is slated for rehabilitation. Those projects are both on the calendar for fiscal year 2020. In fiscal year 2021, the US 54 bridge over Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County is scheduled for improvements.

