Three Lebanon area women are facing separate drug charges from across the state.

Officials report that 24-year-old Hunter Nugent, 27-year-old Danielle Rippy and 37-year-old Jacquline Ford were all taken into custody due to possession of methamphetamines and other drug paraphernalia.

Rippy and Nugent were arrested in Laclede County, while Ford was arrested in Jasper County.

All three have since been released.