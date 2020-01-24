Three Licenses Approved for Medical Marijuana Dispensaries at LOTO

There could be at least three medical marijuana dispensaries located at Lake of the Ozarks. The Department of Health and Senior Services has approved applications for 192 dispensaries across the state. Two licenses have been granted for distribution points in Sunrise Beach, while a third license was granted for a dispensary in Eldon. DHSS denied several other applications for dispensaries in cities around the lake, including Osage Beach, Lake Ozark, Gravois Mills, Versailles, and Sunrise Beach. You can see the entire list of applicants and their license status here.