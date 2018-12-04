Three Climax Springs Residents Arrested for Burglary, Stealing

Three residents from Climax Springs face felony charges after allegedly being caught red-handed in Camden County. The sheriff’s department says a neighbor on Nielsen Woods Drive contacted authorities after noticing three suspects putting his neighbor’s property in their vehicle which left the scene heading toward Sunrise Beach. The driver initially fled at a high rate of speed before eventually stopping off North-7 in the area of Greens Ford Road. The vehicle was left in reverse and backed into a Sunrise Beach Police car. The suspects are identified as Jennifer Young, Sarah Seabolt and Juan Ochoa Junior who are each charged with felony burglary and stealing. Seabolt also faces a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest while Young also faces misdemeanor assault. Bond for all three was set at $75-hundred cash only or $75-thousand with a bondsman.