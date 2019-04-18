Three People Arrested on Drug Charges in Eldon

At least two people are taken into custody following a felony drug bust in Eldon. Courthouse records indicate that Danielle Humphrey, of the 500-block of Vernon Drive, is charged with possession of a controlled substance while Pamela Sue Hardcastle, with the same address listed, is charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond for Hardcastle was set at $50-thousand while bond for Humphrey was set at $5-thousand. A third subject from Eldon, James Sidebottom, also faces drug charges filed on Wednesday. Sidebottom is charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. His bond

was set at $25-thousand.