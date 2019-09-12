Three People Arrested on Outstanding Warrants, New Charges

A Lake Ozark man, wanted on several warrants for failing to appear in court, now also faces several new charges after being picked up Tuesday night by the highway patrol. The Highway Patrol report indicates 59-year-old Terry Parsons is accused of possessing methamphetamine, a misdemeanor amount of marijuana and unlawful drug paraphernalia. Parsons had also been wanted on an outstanding felony warrant out of the State of Kansas and misdemeanor warrants out of Morgan County, St. Clair County and the City of Lake Ozark. Parsons was taken to the Miller County Jail and put on a 24-hour hold.

A 37-year-old woman wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for forgery from the State of Kansas is behind bars after being taken into custody Tuesday night in Camden County. The highway patrol report indicates that Philina Zimmerman also faces a new pending charge of possessing drug paraphernalia.

A Eugene man with at least seven outstanding warrants is arrested in Camden County and placed on a 24-hour hold. 21-year old Caleb Morris has five warrants for failing to appear in Miller County, along with two other warrants for drug possession and possession of stolen property. He was arrested Wednesday night shortly before 10pm. According to the Highway Patrol, Morris is facing pending new charges for speeding by more than 20mph over the limit, no license, possession of THC wax, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.