Three People Hurt In Miller County Crash

Three people are hurt and two pickup trucks have extensive damage after a crash in Miller County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says one of the trucks driven by a woman from Iberia slammed into another one driven by another Iberia woman.

Troopers say one of the trucks was stopped, waiting for another car to turn when it got rear-ended and knocked off the road.

Investigators say the pickup that was hit flipped over, which sent the driver to the hospital.

Two people in truck that made impact from behind were also taken to the hospital.

Everyone in both trucks was wearing a seatbelt.