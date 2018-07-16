Three People Injured in Boat Wreck

Three people are injured when two speed boats on a collision course at the Lake attempted to take evasive actions but, instead, turned into each other. The water patrol division reports that it happened at the 4-mile mark of the Big Niangua shortly after 11:00 Monday morning (July 16). All three of the injured, from Nebraska and Iowa, were passengers in the same boat and suffered minor to moderate injuries. Two of them were treated at Lake Regional while the other was, apparently, treated at the scene. The operator of the other boat, 71-year-old John Davis of Camdenton, was not injured.