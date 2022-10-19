Three People Injured in Late Night House Fire

Three people are injured in a late-night house fire on Helmsman Point Road, off Chelsie Road, in the Sunrise Beach-Laurie area.

Gravois Deputy Fire Chief John Scheper says the initial call was received just after 11:30 Tuesday night…“Upon arrival crews found heavy fire conditions on the second floor and one person remaining inside the building on the first floor. Fire crews removed the victim from the building, and immediately rendered medical aid along with Lake West Ambulance crews who eventually transported the victim to a nearby landing zone.”

The unidentified victim was flown to the Cox South Burn Unit while two other residents were treated at the scene.

The fire was brought under control quickly with mutual aid provided by the Sunrise Beach and Lake Ozark districts and the Red Cross also responding.

Crews were on the scene for about four hours and the preliminary cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental.