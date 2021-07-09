Three People Injured In Morgan County Car Crash

Three people have serious injuries after a two-car crash in Morgan County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says a car driven by a 75-year-old Stover woman failed to stop behind another car that about to make a turn.

The lead car was rear-ended on Highway 5 at Route TT between Gravois Mills and Versailles.

Troopers say the car that was hit started skidding before going off the side of the road.

Investigators say the car that made contact kept going before crashing into a ditch while hitting several trees.

An ambulance took all three people to Lake Regional Hospital.