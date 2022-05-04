News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News

Three People Injured In Two Vehicle Accident Out Of Morgan County

ByReporter Mike Anthony

May 4, 2022 , , ,

A two-vehicle accident on highway-5, near Rockefeller Road in Morgan County, sends three people to the emergency room.

The highway patrol report indicates that it happened Tuesday morning when 31-year-old Cody Taylor, of Camdenton, turned into the path of 25-year-old Dalton Meyer, of Tipton.

Both drivers along with a passenger in the Meyer vehicle, 25-year-old Shannon Meyer also from Tipton, all suffered minor injuries and were treated at area hospitals.

All three had been wearing a seat belt at the time.

