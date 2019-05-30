Three Sentenced to Department of Corrections from Morgan County

It’s off to the department of corrections for, at least, three offenders recently sentenced on various charges in Morgan County. Kevin Zachary Snapp, of Camdenton, will spend seven years in prison on each charge of possessing a controlled substance and delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county jail…33-year-old Cyrus Cummings, of Kansas City, was sentenced to a 120-day shock on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender and a seven-year suspended sentence on a felony charge of stealing…and 57-year-old Mark Allen Kincaid, of Gravois Mills, had his probation revoked and was sentenced to seven years on each of his two original charges of possessing a controlled substance.