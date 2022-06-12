News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Local News

Three Seriously Hurt in Miller County Wreck

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jun 12, 2022

Three people are seriously injured following a head-on collision in Miller County just before 7:00 Friday morning. The highway patrol says that it happened on Missouri-52 just north of Norman Road when 54-year-old Sonny Parkhurst, of Hannibal, crossed over the centerline striking 63-year-old Linda Wieberg, of Iberia. Both drivers were seriously hurt along with Wieberg’s passenger, 67-year-old Walter Wieberg. The Wieberg’s were flown to University Hospital while Parkhurst was taken to Lake Regional.

