Three new Troopers with the Missouri Highway Patrol are joining the Lake Region.

This coming Friday June 24th, a total of 25 troopers will graduate from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy with a ceremony being held in Jefferson City.

The Troopers joining the region include Shayla Latture of Branson and Bailey Hunsicker of Nixa, who will serve in Troop F covering Camden and Miller Counties.

Peyton Mason of Webb City will serve in Troop I for Laclede County.

The 113th Recruit Class will report to duty in their assigned troops on Monday, July 11th.

**More info:

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 25 troopers will graduate from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Friday, June 24, 2022. The ceremony will take place in the Academy gymnasium, 1510 E. Elm Street, Jefferson City, MO, and the public is invited. The graduation ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. and be live-streamed via the Patrol’s Facebook page. The 113th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on January 18, 2022, to begin the 25-week training to become a trooper. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on Monday, July 11, 2022.

Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe will provide the keynote address, and Colonel Olson will also address the class. The Honorable Patricia Breckenridge, Supreme Court of Missouri, will administer the Oath of Office to the new troopers. Four class awards will be presented. The recruits accumulate points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics throughout their 25 weeks at the Academy. The person with the highest number of points in each category earns the respective award. Award categories include physical fitness, firearms, academics, and the Superintendent’s Award, which is presented to the person with the most points overall.

The names (hometowns) and first assignments of members of the 113th Recruit Class are listed below:

Troop A

Tyler R. Peoples (Lawson, MO), Zone 5, Ray and Carroll Counties

Christian J. Drum (Webb City, MO), Zone 11, Cass County

Braeden A. Perry (Kansas City, MO), Zone 2, Platte County

John M Haines (Deepwater, MO), Zone 8, Lafayette County

Madeleine C. Mennemeyer (Troy, MO), Zone 12, Johnson County

Troop B

Travis M. Wood (Macon, MO), Zone 5, Adair and Schuyler Counties

Santi J. Wilgus (Kansas City, MO), Zone 6, Clark and Scotland Counties

Troop C

Adam P. Billiot (Washington, MO), Zone 4, St. Louis County

Nicholas J. Bringer (Monticello, MO), Zone 13, Jefferson County

Jack J. Collins (Bolivar, MO), Zone 13, Jefferson County

Trey A. Gaedke (Newburg, MO), Zone 3, South St. Louis and Jefferson Counties

Mayer E. Mitchell (Ballwin, MO), Zone 16, Ste. Genevieve and Perry Counties

Eric R. Sikes (Sacramento, CA), Zone 2, North St. Louis County

Richard J. Waite (Troy, MO), Zone 5, Pike and Lincoln Counties

Clayton J. Walker (Marble Hill, MO), Zone 14, St. Francois and Washington Counties

Troop E

Denny J. Smith (Poplar Bluff, MO), Zone 2, Butler and Ripley Counties

Gregory A. Bixler (New Madrid, MO), Zone 8, Pemiscot and New Madrid Counties

Taylor J. Wiebe (Wichita, KS), Zone 8, Pemiscot and New Madrid Counties

Jaxton B. Edwards (Harrison, AR), Zone 10, Dunklin County

Troop F

Shayla C. Latture (Branson, MO), Zone 16, Camden and Miller Counties

Bailey N. Hunsicker (Nixa, MO), Zone 16, Camden and Miller Counties

Troop G

Noah G. Britt (Gainsville, MO), Zone 8, Carter and Reynolds Counties

Troop H

Saxton W. Pliley (Jamesport, MO), Zone 10, Daviess and Dekalb Counties

Jackson D. Schmedding (Clinton, MO), Zone 1, Atchison and Holt Counties

Troop I

Peyton L. Mason (Webb City, MO), Zone 8, Laclede County