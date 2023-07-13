Thursday Sports Report – New Recruits At Mizzou / Blues Welcome Back An Old Friend & MLS Scores

Mizzou football continues to score some elite prospects for head coach Eli Drinkwitz.

He lands another four-star linebacker yesterday out of Jonesboro, Arkansas….Brian Huff.

He becomes the 11th overall commitment for coach Drink in the class of 2024.

The St. Louis Blues welcome back an old friend, Oscar Sunquist, agreeing to a one-year contract on Wednesday.

The forward was with the Blues in 2019 when the team won the Stanley cup.

Another blue backup goaltender Thomas Grice, announced he’s retiring after a 14-year NHL career.

Here are the scores from last night in major league soccer.

St. Louis City SC in first place in the western conference, but they are blanked by the defending MLS cup champions.

LAFC, three to nothing was the final out west, and Sporting KC having a tough go of it this year.

But they play real Salt Lake to a two/two draw out in Utah.