Tiara Yachts Comes To Lake Of The Ozarks At Kelly’s Port

ByReporter John Rogger

Feb 23, 2022 , , , , , ,

An American Yacht company is adding a location at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Tiara Yachts of Michigan says they’re going to start selling their luxury watercraft at Kelly’s Port in Osage Beach.

Company officials say the decision to choose Kelly’s Port and Lake of the Ozarks was simple, the company’s long heritage and dedication to the area and the growth in boating over 2021 made it a clear choice.

Tiara Yachts has 19 domestic dealers and nine international dealers with a line of inboard vessels from ranging from 39 to 53 feet.

The company also sells outboard Yachts ranging from 34 to 48 feet in three distinct Series.

By Reporter John Rogger

