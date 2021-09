The Superintendent of Camdenton R-3 Schools is retiring from the district after 15 years of service.

In an announcement, Tim Hadfield stated he would remain on board for the rest of this school year.

Hadfield started in 2009 when he replaced former Superintendent Dr. Maurice Overlander.

In an e-mail to faculty, Hadfield says it has been an “honor” to serve the people of the district and that he looks forward to “working with everyone” through the end of the school year.